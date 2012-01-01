Trouble Junction has emerged as one of the premier Grateful Dead tributes in the Tri-State area. Formed in December 2021,the band brings their musical magic and deep jams to their audiences from all eras of the Grateful Dead's long and storied history.

Our musicians bring a blend of different musical styles, each member bringing their own flavor to the mix. From Phil bomb bass lines to soaring guitar solos, we recreate the music of the Grateful Dead and JGB that gets your feet moving and your heart pumping. Our live shows are an experience like no other, with plenty of surprises and audience interaction. We love to connect with our fans and share our passion for music with the world. Join us on this musical journey!